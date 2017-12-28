Doris (Larsen) McInnis, 85

Doris (Larsen) McInnis of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Westfield, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Reverend Chris Meier and Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron.

Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Doris Mae Larsen was born July 18, 1932 in Cummings County, Nebraska, the daughter of Otto and Kathryn Larsen. She grew up in Elk Point, South Dakota where she was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She attended school in Elk Point.

She was united in marriage to Jack McInnis on September 9, 1949 in Elk Point. They farmed their entire life south of Westfield, Iowa. Later on, Doris received her C.N.A. certificate and worked at Hillcrest in Hawarden and later the Akron Care Center until her retirement. Jack passed away August 2, 2015.

Doris was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church before she moved to Le Mars and became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Westfield Women’s Federated Club for many years and the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 Auxiliary. Through the years, she enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens and canning produce. She and Jack enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She also enjoyed bowling in several leagues in Akron.

Survivors include a daughter: Carla (Ray) Edgington of Sioux City, IA; a son: Steve (Ruth) McInnis of Rapid City, SD; a son: Greg (Christy) McInnis of Le Mars, IA; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister: Lineah Lester of Washington; two sisters in law: Joan Blake of Minneapolis and Jeanette Larsen of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Katherine Larsen; her husband, Jack McInnis; and 3 brothers: Roger Larsen, Larry Larsen, and LeRoy Larsen.