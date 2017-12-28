Twyla Kjose, 61

Twyla Kjose of Alcester, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Northside Hospital – Cherokee in Canton, Georgia.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Brule Creek Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, South Dakota. Reverend Steven Martens will officiate. Burial will follow in Brule Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. The family will be present will after 5:30 p.m. with an Order of Eastern Star Service at 7:00 p.m. followed by a time of memory sharing, all at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Twyla Lynn Hummel was born December 19, 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Virginia (Groves) Hummel. She attended country school near Elk Point for a short time before continuing her schooling in Elk Point. She graduated from Elk Point High School in 1975. Following high school, she started working in Sioux City.

She was united in marriage to Terry Kjose on April 25, 1977 near Spink, South Dakota. They have made their home on a farm south Alcester, South Dakota for the past 40 years. She helped raise calves and milk cows for many years. She also drove bus for Alcester-Hudson School for 14 years.

She was a member of Brule Creek Lutheran Church. She was the current Worthy Matron of the Juno Chapter #44 of the Eastern Star in Vermillion, SD. She was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 915 Auxiliary in Elk Point. She and Terry were longtime members of the Tri-State Old Iron Tractor Association in Yankton, SD, where they participated in many tractor rides. Twyla volunteered with 4-H in Union County for many years. Over the years, she enjoyed camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She loved watching them in all of their activities.

Survivors include her husband, Terry of Alcester, SD; her son: Jeremy (Kris) Kjose of Beresford, SD, and their sons, Michael and Seth; her siblings: Shirley (Keith) Sorge of Sergeant Bluff, IA, Tommy Jr (Kym) Hummel of Jefferson, SD, and Vickie (Bruce) Fowler of Sioux City, IA; her mother in law: JoAnn Kjose of Alcester, SD; her sister in law: Julie (Joe) Reuter of Roswell, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Virginia Hummel; and her father in law: Dennis Kjose.