﻿Loretta Hillrichs, 70

﻿ Loretta Hillrichs of Akron, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Preston Township, rural Akron. Reverend Lil Johnston will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Loretta Kay Tilstra was born July 6, 1947, in Canton, South Dakota, the daughter of Dick and Crisena (Van Beek) Tilstra. She attended country school near Fairview, South Dakota. She attended 7th grade through high school in Hawarden and graduated from West Sioux High School in 1965. Following high school, she moved to Sioux City and worked for Toy National Bank. While living in Sioux City, she met Kenneth Hillrichs.

After Kenneth returned from the service, they were united in marriage on October 18, 1969, at the Community Reformed Church in Hawarden. They made their home on a farm in Portland township until 2004, when they moved to Akron. Loretta worked for 20 years as a cook for the Akron Care Center, retiring in 2009.

Loretta was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Hawarden. Through the years, Loretta enjoyed cooking and dancing. But most of all, she loved the times spent with her family, whether it was “birthday” coffees with her siblings or watching her grandchildren in all of their activities.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth of Akron; a daughter: Missy (Kelly) Saathoff of Akron, and their children: Lauryn and Kelsey; a daughter: Christy (Greg) McInnis of Le Mars, IA, and their children: Molly, Jack, Kennedy, and Brett; a daughter: Jen (Chad) Oltmanns of Akron, and their daughter: Tara; a son: Steven (Janelle) Hillrichs of Akron, and their children: Cody and Todd; her siblings: Richard (Carol) Tilstra of Hawarden, Diane Liston of Alcester, SD, Connie (William) Satter of Akron, Rosie (Leonard) Van Muyden of Hawarden, Delores (Harv) Voetberg of Rock Valley, IA, Joann (John) Degen of Hawarden, and Ron (Sally) Tilstra of Sioux Falls, SD; her in-laws: Marlin (Pearl) Hillrichs of San Antonio, TX, Carol Clarey of Le Mars, and Richard (Cherlyn) Hillrichs of Plainview, NE; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Crisena Tilstra; her siblings: Agnes (Orrie) Teach, Geraldine Ragels, and William Tilstra; her in-laws: Lawrence Liston, Paul Clarey, and Marlys Hillrichs in infancy; and a grandchild in infancy.

﻿Loretta Hillrichs, 70