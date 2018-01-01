Carol Russell, 84

Carol Russell of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017. at her home in Le Mars.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2018, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. James Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars.

Visitation with the family present will be after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 3 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Parish Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Carol Jane Lade was born November 30, 1933, in Chatsworth, Iowa, the daughter of Albert Sr and Edna (Ludwigs) Lade. She was raised in the Sioux City and Le Mars area and attended school at Le Mars Community School.

She was united in marriage to Robert Russell on April 14, 1951, at Assumption Catholic Church in Merrill. Carol and Robert made their home on a farm in Johnson Township, rural Plymouth County. While on the farm, they built the first large scale chicken operation in Plymouth County that housed over 5,500 chickens. After retiring from farming, they moved to Le Mars. Carol worked for Nelson Hatchery in Akron for several years after retiring from farming. Later she worked for the Akron Care Center in Akron at the 6-Plex retirement home until her retirement. Robert passed away November 3, 2003. Carol continued to make her home in Le Mars.

Carol was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars for many years. She loved tending to her flower gardens every Spring and Summer and enjoyed her membership in the Brunsville Garden Club. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Gary (Diane) Russell of Bonifay, FL; a daughter: Deb Frerichs of Le Mars; a daughter: Dawn Miller (Kirk Swanson) of Windsor, CO; a son-in-law: Alan Hummel of Indianola, IA; a daughter-in-law: Kathy Russell of Le Mars; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law: Rosilia Lade of Citrus Heights, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Edna Lade; her husband, Robert Russell; her son: Mark Russell; two daughters: Kim Russell and Pam Hummel; her son-in-law: Steve Frerichs; and two brothers: Albert Lade Jr and Robert Lade.