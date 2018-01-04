A-W grad makes gubernatorial bid

An Akron-Westfield alum is officially on the 2018 ballot for Nebraska Governor.

Krystal Gabel, daughter of Rick and Sue Gabel of Akron, will challenge Gov. Pete Ricketts for the Republican bid in the May 15 Primary.

In Nebraska, when the current governor announced he was seeking another term, the Republican Party gave him their bid, explained Gabel about why she is seeking the seat. When the party does that, “it basically closes down other people from getting on the ballot — from voters having choice.”

“I’ve been running for office locally for several election cycles now and I’m ready to step it up to the state level,” said Gabel. “I feel like this is a great opportunity since there will likely be fewer candidates on the ballot. We have a governor who a lot of folks want out of office and so it just left open a vacancy for a young woman who is forward-thinking to jump on and try to fill that bid.”

Her “Gabel for Governor” campaign office opened on Jan. 1 at 635 S. 50th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68106. Office hours are 5 – 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday. All Nebraskans are welcome to call and/or visit the office to learn more about the Gabel campaign and voting in the next election.

Gabel’s platform as Nebraska’s next Governor is to:

• Serve, protect, and respect the rights and freedoms of all Nebraskans.

• Build a workforce within Nebraska by Nebraskans.

• Lower taxes for families, small businesses, farmers, and ranchers.

• Invest in green, renewable energy sources and protect our national resources.

• Fully decriminalize cannabis for adults, revisit laws that penalize and criminalize those who possess cannabis, and pardon those convicted of non-violent cannabis crimes.

• Generate billions in property, sales, and income taxes via industrial hemp production, including becoming the country’s primary manufacturer of hemp bioethanol and biodiesel.

• Introduce a robust, easy-to-access medical cannabis program.

• Fund education, reform prisons, and introduce rehabilitation programs.

• Improve transparency in the Governor’s office and evaluate Child Protection Services and Department of Health & Human Services.

In 2016, Gabel (Independent) advanced to the General Election for Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD), a race that spans three counties in the Omaha Metro area. She received approximately 86,000 votes and missed election by 1 percent of the vote.

Most recently in the April 2017 Omaha City Primary, Gabel (Independent) ran against the incumbent and six other candidates for the District 2 City Council seat. She missed moving to the General Election by 143 votes.

Gabel, an Akron-Westfield Class of 2003 alum, actually graduated a year early with the Class of 2002 and was one of the class’ valedictorians. She also completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Writing from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City a year early, graduating in 2005 with Magna Cum Laude honors.

“I was really energetic and wanted to get out in the world fast,” said Gabel, who volunteers her time petitioning for Legal Marijuana Now Nebraska, and is building a free-food community garden in South Omaha.

She is a freelance writer/editor and was previously employed as a technical writer at ACI Worldwide Inc. in Elkhorn, Neb.

The Gabel for Governor campaign has also welcomed Sonja Allen Pearson as Campaign Advisor. Pearson, 46, and her husband Kevin live in Grand Island, Neb., and have one daughter and two sons. Pearson is employed as a Pastoral Care Chaplain at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Neb.

Events and other campaign information can be found at www.gabelforgovernor.com. Or, Google “Gabel for Governor” to view campaign information in the My Business panel of the results page.

Also see www.ballotpedia.com for additional information about Gabel’s prior races.