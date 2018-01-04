Joe’s Repair marks first anniversary

By Julie Ann Madden

As December 2017 came to a close, an Akron man celebrated his first anniversary of working at his passion.

Hawarden native Joe Hook, now of Akron, began repairing electronics again last December after nearly two decades working along his wife, Dodie Hook, at The Akron Hometowner.

Tinkering with electronics is Hook’s passion, a career he started shortly after graduating from Perry High School in 1978 and earning an associates degree from the National Education Center in Des Moines.

“I’ve always enjoyed electronics,” said Hook, explaining the first electronic he created was a programmable doorbell for his mother, Lavonne Hook of Hawarden.

“I had to make the box and all,” as he reminisced with The Akron Hometowner as snow and temperatures began falling Dec. 29. “I was 21 years old.”

“I’ve always enjoyed playing with radios — the old tube radios,” said Hook about his favorite electronic device. One of his current repair projects is fixing a 1957 Chevrolet radio.

Although radios are his favorite, in the late 1980s, his work was retrieving data from people’s broken computer hard drives.

Sometimes that involved tearing the whole hard drive apart and putting it back together to retrieve the data, said Hook who lived in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the time.

In the early 1990s, Hook also repaired computers in Payson, Ariz.

Then Hook moved back to Iowa, first working at Coilcraft in Hawarden for a couple of years.

In 2000, Hook joined his new bride, Dodie of Akron, S.D., in starting The Akron Hometowner newspaper. They worked side by side at both the newspaper office and in their printing business, Koala-T Printing.

In 2012, they consolidated the two businesses’ functions into The Akron Hometowner office when Akron Gold and Silver opened its doors in the eastern half of the Hooks’ building.

Hook is also an Emergency Medical Technician for Akron EMS and other ambulance services when needed.

In December 2016, Hook decided to return to his passion — repairing electronics.

“It’s electronics — not electrical appliances,” said Hook, explaining he fixes radios, TVs, and other electronic devices.

“No computers,” said Hook.

Joe’s Repair is an Authorized Service Center for LG electronics, and Hook is a Warren Tech (TV extended warranty) and iCracked (iPads and iPhones) repairman.

Hook accepts some TVS that people no longer want or don’t want to fix. He refurbishes them and then sells them. Hook does provide warranty on his work with the refurbished TVs.

While Hook is repairing a customer’s TV, he does have “loaner” TVs available.

On Friday, he had one 32” Honeywell and one 47” Vizio flat screen refurbished TVs for sale but his inventory changes rapidly so people can just call him to find out what he has for sale.

Hook can be reached at 712-568-8750 or 712-551-6004. Joe’s Repair shop is located at 31349 481st Avenue in Union County — just west of the famed Baker Mansion.

People can drop off their electronics at The Akron Hometowner office, which is at 110 Reed St. in Akron.

Joe’s Repair is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but it’s best to call ahead. Since he’s an EMT, he may be out on an ambulance call. Hook will return calls as soon as he is available.