Akron officials take Oaths of Office

By Julie Ann Madden

“Out with the old and in with the new” is part of the new year for elected officials.

On Dec. 19, Akron Mayor Sharon Frerichs gave the Oath of Office to Councilor Alex Pick and newly-elected Joe Small as they officially take their council seats at the Tuesday, Jan. 9 meeting.

In addition, the current council said goodbye to Councilor Gerry Stowers who didn’t seek reelection in November 2017.

“With regret we hate to see Gerry Stowers leave,” said Frerichs. “It’s been great sitting by you on that side of the table, and it’s been great having our telephone conversations by phone, by walking to and from your house to council meetings.”

“I really appreciate everything you have done for the City of Akron,” she said, “moving to Akron, and then agreeing to be on the council and making choices that were good for the city and everything you did. We do thank you for what you’ve done for us.”

“I enjoyed being on the council,” said Stowers. “I really did. Before I got the seat, I had no idea about city government — the hows, whys and so on.”

“I wish other people would run for the seat or at least attend the meetings so they might have an informed opinion of what actually goes on instead of having to read it in social media the next morning,” he said.

“I mean Akron has a lot going for it,” said Stowers. “They have an awesome fire department — they take their job real serious. Our EMS is struggling but it always has but we have a wonderful person in charge right now and she’s doing a heck of a job. The pool coming up – (Kourtney Nicholson) is doing a bang-up job of securing funds for that.”

Stowers concluded by congratulating both Pick and Small for accepting their seats on the council.