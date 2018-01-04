Fifth business opens in South Street Plaza

By Julie Ann Madden

Soon the Akron community will have a licensed esthetician providing body waxing services.

According to Wikipedia, “Waxing is a form of semi-permanent hair removal which removes the hair from the root. New hair will not grow back in the previously waxed area for four to six weeks, although some people will start to see regrowth in only a week due to some of their hair being on a different human hair growth cycle. Almost any area of the body can be waxed, including eyebrows, face, pubic area (called bikini waxing), legs, arms, back, abdomen, knuckles and feet. There are many types of waxing suitable for removing unwanted hair.”

Body waxing is really convenient,” said Samantha Mohr, daughter of Angie and Joe Small of Akron, who is bringing her services to Akron. “I’m kind of a person who doesn’t like to shave but I like to feel a lot better, especially with me having sensitive skin.”

“When you wax, it makes your hair grow back better and you have less hair grow back,” said Mohr. “Body waxing is not as painful as people expect it to be. Waxing is pretty fast.”

“A full Brazilian — a full private front and back — takes about 15 minutes for repeat clients,” she explained. “Other procedures like waxing your nose and armpits — people don’t know how great it is until they’ve had it done.”

“It’s nice for vacations or just if you don’t want the upkeep with it,” said Mohr. “It’s amazing how much less hair grows back once you’ve done it for awhile,” she said.

“I also like the fact it’s such a personable service,” said Mohr. “You really get to know your clients and earn their trust, obviously.”

“I get so frustrated when people do at-home waxes or have their friend do it and they say I’ll never do that again because it was so terrible,” she said. “That’s because you don’t have someone licensed doing it. There’s a lot more to waxing than you’d really think.”

“Waxing is a really modern trend right now,” said Mohr. “Both men and women really enjoy it. They like to feel good about themselves and now they will have the convenience of having a licensed esthetician in Akron.”

Mohr is opening her business, Body Elegance, in the South Street Plaza, formerly known as the old Care Center building at 121 South St. Body Elegance will be located in the former nursing home’s library room, which is near Expressive Arts Studio & Blue Door Gallery and the Old Geezers Coffee Club room. Mohr plans to open her doors in mid-February, starting with body waxing but plans to expand to other services.

Mohr, who is also a waitress at Akron Jo’s Cafe, and Gustavo Moraza, who is the new Akron Club Inc.’s new clubhouse manager, moved to Akron in November 2017. They have one daughter, Hazel.

Being an only child, family is very important to me, and I wanted to be closer to my family — especially since having a baby, said Mohr about their recent move.

Mohr graduated from Sioux City East High School in 2009 and received her esthetician license and microdermabrasion certification from La James International College in Des Moines in 2012.

After graduation, she worked at Body & Soul in Sioux City giving customers facials, body treatments, body waxing and bridal makeup application.

“It was an Aveda salon so I’m trained in Aveda products,” said Mohr, who did esthetics on the side. “At the salon, I learned more about essential oils and more natural ways of skin care and taking care of yourself.”

When not working Mohr enjoys growing houseplants and thrifting.

“She’s the biggest thrifter,” said Moraza.

“I love thrifting — flea markets, antique stores, Goodwills,” said Mohr.

Mohr presented her business plan to the Akron councilors at their Dec. 19 meeting. A rental lease agreement for Body Elegance will be on the Jan. 9 agenda.