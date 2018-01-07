Plymouth County Court News Week of October 30

Civil Judgments

LF Noll, Inc. vs. Cassie Hoffman & Derek Durant, court cost $85, plus 3.35% interest from 10/30/17 on $2,641.

Kim Schroeder vs. Meek L. Hicks III & Deborah Hicks, court costs are $85.

Erdmann Enterprises vs. Gabriel Mark Kok, forcible entry & detainer court costs are $85.

James & Marlene Ernst vs. Michael Andrew Massey Tutt, court costs $0.

LF Noll, Inc. vs. Justin Marvin Olson, court costs are $110, plus 3.35% interest from 10/30/17, and pre-judgment interest in the amount of $27.53, total judgment is $427.97.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Denman Ray Bledsoe, court costs are $85, plus 3.35% interest from 11/2/17 on the total judgment of $935.05.

Barb Johnson vs. Scott Bricker, against Bricker for court costs of $85, plus 3.35% interest from 11/2/17, on the total judgment amount of $5,000.

Telco Triad vs. David E. Conley, court costs are $85, plus 3.35% interest from 11/2/17, on $3,447.53.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Gerardo A. Garcia, court costs $85, plus 3.35% interest from 11/2/17 on $718.41.

J.B. Propane vs. Roger W. & Donna Hesterman, court costs $110, plus 3.35% interest from 11/2/17 on $253.20.

United Bank of Iowa vs. Cody Michael Rasmussen, court cost $85, plus 3.35% interest from 11/1/17 on $397.27.

Joshua Ritchott vs. Christopher Bold, ruling against Ritchott for court costs $85.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Dorothy Agnes Urban, court costs $85 plus 3.35% interest from 11/2/17 $693.12

Kingsley State Bank vs. Travis John Wollman, ordered to pay pre-judgment interest is $658.57 plus 3.35% on the total judgment of $4,369.06.

New Judgments

State vs. Seth Carl Bogenrief, 42, of Sutherland, had a warrant issued for his arrest for domestic abuse/assault, first offense, he was sentenced to two days in jail, and to pay all court costs incurred $562.22.

State vs. Nicole Ann Daugherty, 19, of Le Mars, arrested for public intoxication, she was jailed, court costs are $60, and was dismissed.

Dispositions

State vs. Aaron Dean Franke, 38, of Le Mars, arrested for driving while his license was revoked, he was also charged with failure to notify of address change or moving. He received a court ordered fine for $1,000, his court costs are $2,614.24, his total amount owed is $3,974.24.

State vs. Grant Joseph Ashmore, 28, of Le Mars, arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, $2,641.25 second offense, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 365 days in jail with 358 days suspended, on two years of probation, he was ordered to the REAP program, a fine $1,875, with $625 being waived upon proof of a temporary license, plus court costs of $100.

State vs. Lonnie LaVoy Richards, 50, Le Mars, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The same incident charge of driving while barred count was dismissed, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana third offense was dismissed, he pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 335 days suspended, and ordered to one-year probation. He has a fine $1,250 with $625 being suspended with proof of his temporary restricted license, court costs are $100 all expenses incurred totaling $1,797.50.

State vs. Nicole Ann Daugherty, 19, Le Mars, guilty, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Her deferred judgment and probation were both revoked 10/31/17, and for the probation violation $561.61 in costs.

State vs. Deamber L.B. Wilburn, 21, Omaha, Neb., guilty of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, which was a probation violation, she was jailed and court costs are $1,133.90, a fine of $625 with all expenses totaling $2,102.65.

Traffic Violations

State of Iowa vs. Brett Lee Wamberg, 24, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jonathan Ray Haneklaus, 25, Sioux City, unsafe backing on highway, judgement $262.

State of Iowa vs. Karen Tereza Recinos Medrano, 24, Sioux City, failure to provide proof of financial liability $397.

State of Iowa vs. Christian James Cogley, 33, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kelsey May Hagedorn, 25, Spencer, defective or unauthorized muffler system $87.

State of Iowa vs. Alexander John Pringle, 18, Pella, speeding $141.

State of Iowa vs. Levis Said Gonzalez, 25, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Levis Said Gonzalez, 25, Belllevue, Neb., no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Thadeus Egan Mason, 22, Sioux City, operation without registration card or plate $161.

State of Iowa vs. Megan Lynne Miller, 30, Sioux City, dark window or windsheild $127.

State of Iowa vs. Cody Austin T. Wortman, 26, Correctionville, dark window or windsheild $127.

State of Iowa vs. Abdullahi Bashir Mohamed, 24, Marshall, Minn., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua Clinton Hepp, 54, Alton, no valid driver’s license $465.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua Dean Petersen, 40, Le Mars, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Derris Anthony Peterson, 27, Cherokee, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Joseph John Price, 38, Dakota City, Neb., speeding $222.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Steven Saunders, 43, Sioux City, failure to comply with safety regulations and rules $127.

State of Iowa vs. Loia Kraft, 50, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Steven Edwin Utech, 63, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Steven Richard Cockburn, 56, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Curtis Schuur, 36, Chandler, Minn., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Trevor Lee Bleil, 40, Moville, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Riley Noel Wichers, 20, Le Mars, possess/purchase alcohol by person under legal age $330.

State of Iowa vs. Gerry Lynn Stowers, 70, Akron, passing contrary to highway sign or marking $195.

State of Iowa vs. Linda Ann Mercer, 52, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Andrew Bonpua, 23, Ames, speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Dale Paul , 55, Larchwood, speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Jacob Joseph Trierweiler, 27, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. John F. Wolf, 45, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Roberto Carlos Almanta Hernandez, 35, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Roberto Carlos Almanta Hernandez, 35, Omaha, Neb., failure to have valid license/permit while operating motor vehicle $330.

City of Hinton vs. Austin Wayne Ostrander, 22, Glenwood, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. James Lee Nieman, 31, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Monica Marie Ruskauff, 19, Hawarden, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Taylor Wesley Hofmeyer, 30, Granville, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Joel H. Nolasco, 36, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Traci L. Dreckman, 42, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Original Unique Beckstrom, 33, Kingsley, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Aspen Paige Coffee, 17, Hinton, fail to obey stop or yeild sign $195.

City of Merrill vs. Matthew Warren Engel, 37, Ankeny, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Blake Marcus Anderson, 30, McCook Lake, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Megan Lynn Carleton, 24, New Ulm, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Lloyd Harlan Schlumbohm, 71, Hawarden, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Robert Gary Robertson Jr., 44, Platte City, M.O., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Darla Ann Koopmans, 50, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Martin D. Burton Jr., 31, Millville, N.J., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Amber Nicole Rule, 36, Hawarden, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Ruby Amira Mendoza, 33, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Kelsie Lynn Davidson, 16, Osceola, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Brian Douglas Zimmerman, 48, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Mary C. Petersen, 60, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. John Dick Rus, 86, Sheldon, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Mark Vincent Osborne, 33, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Roger Bruce Oberg, 63, Englewood, Col., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Juan Antonio Porras Hernandez, 26, Hartley, failure to have valid license/permit while operating vehicle $330.

Fines listed above do not include cents.

