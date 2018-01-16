Akron librarians host ‘Rap Sheet’ authors

Telling true stories is what authors Phil and Sandy Hamman do.

Their No. 1 National Best Seller entitled “Gitchie Girl” was the inside story of the only teenage survivor of the 1973 Gitchie Manitou mass murders that occurred in northwest Iowa.

Their new book, “Rap Sheet,” is about a career criminal named Matt Lofton, who operated out of Sioux Falls, S.D.

At the age of 9, Matt stole his first car which resulted in a high-speed chase with the police. His saving grace should have been his 132 IQ, but instead he became a master criminal. By the time he was 21, he’d been arrested 21 times and eventually accumulated a rap sheet of 43 arrests.

On Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Akron Public Library’s Meeting Rom, the authors will be the featured speakers, talking about “Rap Sheet.” Their presentation will conclude with a question/answer session and book signing.

This presentation is free and open to the public.

Books will be available on-site for purchase. The book profiles Matt’s elaborate crimes, the violence in and out of prison, and the women who were drawn to this lifestyle. Matt hit it big when he masterminded an elaborate drug smuggling ring within the prison walls. After using only a metal spoon in a jailhouse escape attempt, he was sent to prison for the fourth time and landed in solitary confinement where he struggled to maintain his sanity.

While some books claim they will change your life, this one only challenges you to never again consider someone hopeless.

The Hammans’ style is to write true stories that are fast-paced and keep the reader turning the page.

They are the authors of four nationally-published books including “Gitchie Girl.” Phil is known for engaging audiences with his intense storytelling executed with an authenticity that captures the attention of the entire room.

Authors’ Information

Phil Hamman has been teaching teens with conduct and behavior disorders since 1984. He also co-teaches high school English.

In addition to the two books above, he is also the author of “Under the Influence” and “disOrder.”

Hamman is a graduate of the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, SD. He also did graduate work at Augustana University in Sioux Falls.

He speaks extensively addressing the topics of domestic violence, bullying, and victim’s rights.

His wife. Sandy Hamman, has been a teacher since 1994 and specializes in teaching reading and writing.

She co-authored both “Gitchie Girl” and “Rap Sheet” with her husband.

Sandy is a graduate of Augustana University in Sioux Falls. She completed her graduate work at Morningside College in Sioux City.

Phil and Sandy have been married since 1984.