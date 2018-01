By: Brandon Tentinger

On December 18, the JV boys traveled to Lawton-Bronson and lost by a score of 52 to 21. Colton Dennison was the high scorer for the Westerners with 6 points.

The following day, the JV boys traveled to Remsen and lost 57-36 to St. Mary’s. Brendon Kroksh led the Westerners with 9 points.