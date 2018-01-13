MS Boys Basketball Finish Season with Gehlen Catholic

By: Brady Bergman

On Monday, December 18, the middle school basketball A-Team and B-Team took on the Jays of Gehlen Catholic.

The A-Team lost 22-42. Leading scorers were Cade Walkingstick with 8 points and Bryce Stowe with 5 points. Parker Britton had 4 points, Ashton Otten and Tyson Fairbanks scored 2 points, and Landon Schuknecht added 1 point.

The B-Team lost a hard fought game 18-33. Leading the team was Michael Varns with 6 points, Jacob Myers and Ashton Otten with 4 points each, and Tanner Staffon and Garrett Rush each with 2 points.

This was the final game for the middle school boys basketball teams this school year; middle school girls basketball and wrestling started their practices on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.