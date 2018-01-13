MS Boys Basketball Battle MMC-RU

By: Brandon Tentinger

On Thursday, December 14, both middle school boys basketball teams played MMC-RU.

The A-Team beat the Royals by a score of 43 to 40. Tyson Fairbanks lead with 22 points. Bryce Stowe, Parker Britton, and Cade Walkingstick each had 6 points and Sam Philips added 3 points

B-Team lost 53-17 with Matthew Nelson and Jacob Myers each scoring 6 points. Garrett Rush had 3 points and Lucas Langley, Jacob Hankins, Bryce Jurgensen all scored 2 points.