A-W girls have easy time over Trinity Christian

The Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team rolled over Trinity Christian Jan. 5, 59-16, bringing their overall record to 8-3. Conference record is 4-2.

Leading scorer for A-W Jaden Harris with 14 points coming from four field goals, one three-pointer, and three free throws. She also contributed five rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block.

Lily Kenny had 12 points – five field goals, two free throws; two rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

Brynn Van Eldik had 10 points – five field goals; 11 rebounds, six assists, and eight steals.

Brooke Koele had nine points – four field goals, one free throw; 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

Danika Smith had eight points – four field goals; two rebounds, two assists, five steals, and two blocks.

McKenna Van Eldik had three points – one three-pointer; and two steals.

Elise Knapp had three points – one field goal, one free throw; two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

McKenna Henrich had two rebounds and four assists.

Courtney Waterbury had two rebounds and three steals.

AW 13-16-14-16=59

TC 4-10- 1- 1=16