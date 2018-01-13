A-W boys beat Trinity

The Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team pulled out the win over Trinity Christian, 62-55, Jan. 5 in Hull, bringing their overall record to 3-7. Conference record is 2-4.

A-W trailed by seven at the half, 23-30, and outscored Trinity Christian in the third quarter to win by seven.

Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs who scored 22 points from four field goals, two three-pointers, and eight free throws. He also contributed two rebounds and four steals.

Aaron Hartman had 16 points – seven field goals, two free throws; six rebounds, and three assists.

Leighton Blake had 10 points – two field goals, two three-pointers; six rebounds and two blocks.

Conner Anderson had six points – two field goals, two free throws; two rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Quinn Bundy had six points – three field goals; four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Chris Steffen had two points – one field goal; three rebounds, two steals, and one block.

“ I told the boys that in Tuesday’s game against Gehlen they looked like they were playing with work boots on and told them to leave them behind and put some track shoes on for this one. I thought their whole demeanor was better and was proud of their effort on both ends of the floor while showing great poise down the stretch,” said Head Coach Jon Harris.

AW 10-13-25-14=62

TC 12-18-12-13=55