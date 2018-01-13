Wrestlers participate in G-T/R-A Invitational

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team participated in the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Invitational Jan. 6.

Other teams also participating were Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Okoboji, West Bend-Mallard, Manson-Northwest Webster, and North Union.

Summary for A-W:

Jader Briggs (106) round one defeated Cade Stearns of G-T/R-A, Decision 6-5; round 3 defeated Caleb Miller of Okoboji by fall.

Hunter Walkingstick (126) quarterfinals over Caden Larue of Okoboji by fall; first place match lost to Hunter Abrahamson of Okoboji by fall to finish second.

Damien Ericson (138) in quarterfinals lost to Matt Anderson of Okoboji by technical fall, 16-0.

AJ Nemesio (152) in semifinals defeated Spencer Roth of G-T/R-A by fall.

Cole Moffatt (152) in consolation semifinals lost to Spencer Roth of G-T/R-A by fall.

John Henrich (160) in first place match defeated Nate Larson of G-T/R-A by fall to win first.

Christian Wolthuizen (195) in quarterfinals defeated Draven Olson of Okoboji by fall; in semifinals defeated Blake Miller of G-T/R-A by fall.

Logan Smith (220) in round three lost to Nole Bochmann of G-T/R-A by 11-9 decision.