Fundraiser for West Sioux football successful

A burger feed and auction fundraiser was held Jan. 7 in Ireton to raise funds to purchase championship rings for the West Sioux football team. Around 160 items were auctioned off with the top bid of $2,200 going for a West Sioux autographed football. Above, auctioneer Doug Houlton is auctioning off Hunter Dekkers’ jersey (No. 8) which brought $1,000. Four other jerseys from Darlyn Marquez, Zach McKee, Jake Lynott, and Chase Koopmans, were also auctioned off ranging from $700 to $1,000. The West Sioux quilt hanging on the wall, donated by Frank and Lorri Schuller and the Wayne Schuller family, brought $1,600. Around $50,000 was raised from the auction. At right, West Sioux Head Football Coach Ryan Schwiesow thanks everyone for attending and supporting the Falcons.