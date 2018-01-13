Audit Report released for HRH

For public record, the accounting firm of Seim Johnson, LLP released an audit report on Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Hawarden, Iowa on September 27, 2017.

The Hospital’s unrestricted operating revenue totaled $9,650,577 for the year ended June 30, 2017, a 14.2% increase from the prior year. Total revenue included $7,731,352 in net patient service revenue and $1,919,225 in other revenue. Net nonoperating revenues were $71,032, which was comprised of $15,095 in investment income; $358,841 in sales tax revenue; $15,999 in noncapital grants and contributions; $184,896 loss on clinic joint venture; and $134,007 in interest expense.

Operating expenses for the year totaled $9,362,221, a 12.9% increase from the prior year, and included $4,409,980 for salaries and employee benefits; $1,398,704 for supplies and other expenses; $2,897,630 for purchased services and professional fees; and $655,907 for depreciation, amortization and interest.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the Office of the Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at http://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.