The West Sioux basketball teams each faced Sioux City West in Sioux City.

The girls played Jan. 5 and lost, 59-48 and the boys played Jan. 6 and lost 76-71.

For the girls Emma Mace was high scorer with 18 followed by Abbie Ericson with 16.

WS 12 – 16 – 12 – 8 =48

SCW 14 – 11 – 19 – 15 =59

For the boys Hunter Dekkers was high scorer with 26 followed by Chase Koopmans with 15 and Jake Lynott with 11.

WS 17 – 14 – 21 – 19 = 71

SCW 17 – 16 – 16 – 27 = 76