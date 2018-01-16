Lloyd Miller, 90

Lloyd Miller of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018, at the Akron Care Center.

Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Union Creek Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Lloyd Miller was born on May 25, 1927 to Eilert and Pearl (Jeffers) Miller on their farm in rural Plymouth County. He was baptized on June 29, 1928, at First Plymouth Presbyterian Church in rural Le Mars, Iowa. He attended country school in Plymouth County through 8th grade and graduated from Akron High School in 1944. He worked as a farm hand until 1946 when he was drafted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1947. Lloyd farmed near Le Mars until 1951, and then farmed in Union County, South Dakota. Lloyd also worked for Swift in Sioux City for a short time. Lloyd was united in marriage to Bernice Anderson on September 22, 1950, at Union Creek Lutheran Church in Union County, South Dakota. He was confirmed at Union Creek Lutheran Church in November 16, 1952. Lloyd and Bernice lived and farmed in Union County, and later moved into Akron in 1986.

Lloyd was a member at First Plymouth Presbyterian Church from birth until 1951 and then joined Union Creek Lutheran Church. He became a member of the American Legion in 1947, the Akron Co-op in 1950, and was a member of the Akron Golf Club from 1970-2010. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, dancing, watching the Twins and other sports, traveling, attending grandchildren’s activities and spending time with his family.

Lloyd is survived by his children: Cathy (Butch) Moe of Sioux Falls, SD, Cindy (Bill) Brandom of Orange, CA, and Kirk (Felicia) Miller of Akron, IA; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; brother, Cliff (Shirley) Miller; and sister-in-law, Lois (Arnold) Helseth.