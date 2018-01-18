Danika

Smith

By: Paige Hasenbank

Danika Smith, also known as “Danny” and “Smithy” was born on December 18, 1999, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Kim and Briggs Smith. Danika has four siblings: Kayla, Kylee, Logan, and Josie.

Danika’s favorite childhood memory was when she was riding her bike to the pool and had a bag on her handlebars. Her bag somehow got stuck in her tire and she face planted on the asphalt. Sadly the next day she had softball pictures.

When Danika was younger she imagined herself as a police officer.

Danika’s favorite sport is softball. Her favorite movie is Moana and her favorite musicians are Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett.

Danika’s most memorable moment was when she won the State Championship in golf in the summer of 2017.

Danika’s most influential person is her sister Kayla, because she showed her that you can be good at something if you follow your dreams.

Danika’s favorite thing about high school is all the friends. Her favorite class is “physical education because you don’t have to learn and you have a lot of fun.”

Her biggest regret about high school is not going out for speech.

If she could relive one moment in life it would be high school.

Danika’s advice to underclassmen is to make friends with everyone and be yourself and always have fun.

Her favorite part about being a senior is “I’m top dog.”

After high school Danika is going to college to figure out what she wants to do.