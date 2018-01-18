Question of the Week

By: Phill Mendoza

Students and staff were asked, “What classes do you feel should be added to Akron-Westfield curriculum and why do you feel that way?”

The first response was from Mr. Mike Allner who stated, “I think no classes are necessary. A-W has a very strong curriculum that identifies the necessary course needed to prepare for college and trade school.”

Mr. Lucas Werner, who said, “Beekeeping. It was offered at my old high school and I was always curious!”

Alayna Mullinix responded, “A health class, which you have to take care of a baby, because I’ve always wanted to take that class and we haven’t had it for a while.”

Mrs. Julie Bundy answered, “Home Economics—It would be great for students to know how to do the basics like cook a simple meal or sew on a button.”

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau said “Life skills classes, because most students need basic knowledge about, cooking, banking, cleaning, washing clothes, time management, etc.”

Shiloh Steen replied, “A Home Economics class as many of the skills we need in our life, like cooking, come from that area of classes.”

Mrs. Micki Paulson responded, “Consumer Math—real life application of the skills needed in life.”

Brady Bergman stated, “I would like to see a CAD II, CAD is a newer way of designing things and I feel that there is a lot more that I could have learned by having a second level class.”

Phillip Mendoza answered, “Another mechanics class for the students who really want to get their hands greasy.”

Chance Foster said “Junior ROTC, because it will give students another look at opportunity they can take after they graduate high school.”