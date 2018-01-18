Michael

VanderMeulen

Michael Vander-Meulen was born on May 2, 1999, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa to Mike and the late Marie VanderMeulen. “Moike” has two older sisters, Joanna and Heather.

Mike spends his free time reading and playing video games. His favorite sport is baseball.

Moike’s favorite movie is Law Abiding Citizen and his favorite musicians are Witt Lowry, Shang-High, Avenged Sevenfold, and Aurelio Voltaire.

When he was younger, Michael imagined himself as a bartender working alongside his mother.

His most memorable moments are Christmas mornings with his mom and dad.

Mike’s goal after high school is to go to culinary school and is currently working at Hummer’s Roadhouse to learn some of the skills needed for his future.

Bill Hummel inspired Moike the most. Michael said, “I spent a lot of time with the Hummel family when I was younger.”

Michael would relive any of the moments that involved his mother. “I’d give anything for just a second with her again,” Michael responded.

Moike’s greatest achievement is graduating from high school.

Mike doesn’t have a favorite excuse for not turning in his homework on time, he just doesn’t turn it in.

The reason Michael is always tardy is so that he can spend more time with Mr. Mike Allner.

Mike’s favorite class is history. “I absolutely love learning about the past.”