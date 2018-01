Posted January 18, 2018 at 8:22 pm

By: Brooklyn Gravenish On January 9, the JV Girls basketball team hosted West Sioux and won 48-25. Elise Knapp scored 18 points and Jayla Berg added 8 points. The Westerners out rebounded the Falcons by 19.

