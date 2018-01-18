A-W boys hand Hinton a loss

A large crowd was on hand Jan. 12 to watch Akron-Westfield take on Hinton at home. A-W came away with the win, 81-52, bringing their overall record to 5-8.

“We have been looking to do a better job of attacking our opponents offensively by running the floor and tonight we did a nice job of doing just that. Better rebounding and defense along with some good shooting are the recipe for a more productive night, and fortunately we were able to come away with a Friday night home win in front of a nice crowd,” said Head Coach Jon Harris.

Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs with 24 points coming from four field goals, five three-pointers, and one free throw. He also contributed six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Conner Anderson had 21 points – three field goals, five three-pointers; seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

Aaron Hartman had 14 points – four field goals, six free throws; four rebounds, and three assists.

Leighton Blake had 10 points – three field goals, four free throws; one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block.

Quinn Bundy had five points – one field goal, one three-pointer; eight rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Chris Steffen had four points – one field goal, two free throws; four rebounds, and one assist.

Jack Anderson had two points – two free throws.

Brendan Kroksh had one point – one free throw; one rebound.

Colton Dennison had three rebounds.

AW 19 – 21 – 21 – 20 = 81

H 12 – 11 – 12 – 17 = 52