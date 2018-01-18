A-W girls handle Hinton

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team defeated Hinton Jan. 12 at home, 53-29, bringing their total record to 10-4.

Leading scorers for A-W were Brynn Van Eldik and Brooke Koele, each with 12.

Van Eldik had five field goals and two free throws and contributed 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

Koele had six field goals and contributed seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jaden Harris had 10 points – one field goal, two three-pointers; six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Danika Smith had nine points – two field goals, one three-pointer, two free throws; three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Lily Kenny had five points – two field goals, one free throw; nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Elise Knapp had three points – one field goal, one free throw; two rebounds, and one steal.

McKenna Henrich had two points – one field goal; two rebounds, and one steal.

Courtney Waterbury had one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Kammi Bishop had one rebound.

AW 18 – 12 -10 – 13 = 53

H 4 – 9 – 8 – 8 = 29