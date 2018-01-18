A-W wrestlers participate in BH/RV Tournament

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team traveled Jan. 13 to Rock Valley to participate in the Boyden Hull/Rock Valley Wrestling Tournament. All eight A-W wrestlers finished fourth or higher.

Placings for A-W:

John Henrich (160, first

Hunter Walkingstick (126), second

Christian Wolthuizen (195), second

Jader Briggs (106), third

Damien Ericson (138), third

Logan Smith (220), third

Kyle Welch (145), fourth

AJ Nemesio (152), fourth

Other teams besides host BH/RV and A-W at the tournament were East Buchanan, Emmetsburg, MOC-Floyd Valley, Okoboji, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, West Hancock, and Western Christian.