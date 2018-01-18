A-W wrestlers participate in BH/RV Tournament

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team traveled Jan. 13 to Rock Valley to participate in the Boyden Hull/Rock Valley Wrestling Tournament. All eight A-W wrestlers finished fourth or higher.
Placings for A-W:
John Henrich (160, first
Hunter Walkingstick (126), second
Christian Wolthuizen (195), second
Jader Briggs (106), third
Damien Ericson (138), third
Logan Smith (220), third
Kyle Welch (145), fourth
AJ Nemesio (152), fourth
Other teams besides host BH/RV and A-W at the tournament were East Buchanan, Emmetsburg, MOC-Floyd Valley, Okoboji, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, West Hancock, and Western Christian.
