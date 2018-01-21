Stanley Llewelllyn Taylor, 82

Stanley Llewellyn Taylor, originally of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018. A celebration of his life was held at the Plymouth Presbyterian Church rural Le Mars, Iowa, Jan. 20 with Neil Peck officiating

Inurnment was in First Plymouth Presbyterian Cemetery. Honorary urn bearers: Scott Taylor, Lisa Taylor-Farley, Doug Taylor, Elias Farley, Ian Farley, Alyssa Farley, Amanda Farley, Anna Taylor, Harry Thompson, Mike Caskey,Wayne Werner.

Stan was born to Harvey and Anna (Siebens) Taylor on October 29, 1935. He grew up in rural Akron with his sister Karen (Taylor-Mortensen). He graduated from Akron High School in 1953 and then studied at Iowa State College. In between his studies, he worked at the Harley Davidson Dealer and for Howard Flying Service at the Ames Municipal Airport. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1958.

He returned to Ames to work with his mentor and lifelong friend, Earl Howard, and began the career which would literally take him around the world. Friends from the airport, Don Ripple and Art Harrison, introduced him to Elizabeth (Betty) Bierma and they married in 1962. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sioux City where they added three more to their family; Scott Llewellyn born in 1963, Douglas Wayne in 1965, and Lisa Marie in 1968. In 1970, the family moved to Colorado where Stan flew for the R. L. Manning Company. In 1978 Stan and Betty divorced. That same year, he took a job with GeoSurvey International in Nairobi, Kenya and relocated to Arzier, Switzerland in 1984. During this time, he flew throughout the world.

In 1987 he took a job flying out of Las Vegas, Nevada. During a layover in Minneapolis, he met and fell in love with Carolyn Ritchie, née Anderson. In 1988 he purchased a home in Akron at 201 Main St., and worked on restoring it with his father, Carolyn, George Hardy, and many friends. In 1988 he returned to GeoSurvey and was delighted when his son joined as his copilot. They lived and worked together in Saudi Arabia. In 1990, after the death of his father, he continued to be involved in aviation but also returned to his agricultural roots, actively working the family farm. Stan and Carolyn were married in 1993 and resided in Akron where they enjoyed their home and farming and their many friends. He returned to full time flying in 1995 for a company in Aberdeen, SD and continued flying around the world again until his retirement in 1999. Stan and Carolyn traveled extensively and also lived in Palm Springs CA, Green Valley AZ, Ashland, NE, and Union County, SD.

One of Stan’s other passions was sailing and he had owned a number of sailboats. In 1975 the family spent a several weeks living on a sailboat out of Copenhagen Denmark. Stan and Carolyn spent several winters living and sailing on several boats out of Sarasota, FL. One of his personal accomplishments was sailing from Honolulu to San Francisco. He said it was a great thing to do, once.

Stan shared his love of aviation and travel. He helped both of his sons and Frasier Hay, the son of his great friends from Nairobi, Colin and Mouse, to obtain their commercial pilot certificates. Most recently he also helped his grandson Elias Farley get his glider pilot certificate and enjoyed a flight with him in 2016. He was a member of Experimental Aviation Association, Soaring Society of America, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a life member of Aero Club of East Africa, a lifetime member of the Bonanza Society of America, and QB. Stan’s love of aviation brought him into contact with many people that became lifelong friends including Harry Thompson, Peter Golmer, Pete Nolis, Leonard Jelkren, Patrick Walshe, and Wayne Werner.

It is Stan’s wish that if you buy flowers, give them to someone you love who is still living, and if you desire to make a memorial contribution, give it to the next waiter, waitress or other person who is working hard to make your life a little nicer.

He loved:

his wife

his family

his friends

farming

and flying!