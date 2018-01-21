Mark Frerichs, 46

Mark Frerichs was born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 5, 1971 and passed away at the age of 46 on December 29, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. Mark grew up on a farm near Hawarden, Iowa and graduated from West Sioux High School. He earned degrees in Psychology and Music from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa. After graduation, he pursued a music career as a tenor in an acappella group called ““The Guyz.” Eventually, Mark worked for many years as a salesman and manager for several companies.

Mark was the proud father of Travis, Logan and Ian and greatly enjoyed any opportunity he had to spend time with them, providing love and encouragement.

Mark also was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, even attending games in the Dallas Stadium whenever possible. He loved God, adventure, music, sports… and sport cars.

Mark is survived by his three sons, Travis, Logan and Ian, their mother Michelle, his father Gene Frerichs, his mother Peggy Frerichs, three sisters: Debra, AmyJo, and Jill, and one brother: Russ. Mark was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and co-workers.