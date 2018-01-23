Rep. Chuck Holz

Dear Friends,

Week 2 was a short week in the House of Representatives due to the Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday.

This week, I did attend all my Committee meetings: Agriculture, Commerce, Economic Growth, Labor and Justice System Appropriations Subcommittee. In each committee, we assigned a few bills to Representatives to investigate, discuss and recommend for passage when necessary. This process will continue throughout the Session.

At this time, I have been appointed to work on two House Study Bills (HSB) for the Commerce Committee.

During our Agriculture Committee meetings, our guest speaker was Secretary Bill Northey who discussed issues concerning the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

I am still working on the State revenue short fall of $37 Million which has been a discussion all week in the our Caucus meetings.

Since entering the majority in 2011, House Republicans have been committed to funding schools in a responsible way as Governor Reynolds stated in her Condition of the State Address last week. Funding for K-12 education has increased by $735 million over the last seven years. Most importantly, House Republicans have kept our funding commitments. The debate around education should not be limited to how big the increase for education will be but also include the quality of education provided to students.

Additionally, this week we have had several Legislative Receptions sponsored by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, Veterans Association, Fire Fighters Association, and Iowa Corn Growers Association. The Legislative Receptions are good ways to learn the important issues to the individual organizations and how they need our support.

We continue to discuss The Water Quality Bill. I hope the bill will pass next week so it can be sent to the Governor’s desk for her signature.