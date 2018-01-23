Five A-W Speech groups advance to state

By Julie Ann Madden

On to state!

That’s where 26 Akron-Westfield students are going in Large Group Speech Contest.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, five of the eight A-W teams advanced to the state competition, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at Le Mars Community School.

To advance to the State Contest, the teams must receive a Division “I” rating, which is a “Superior” rating.

Winning this rating were:

• Junior Varsity Ensemble Acting: “Diary of Adam & Eve,” performed by Justin Ford and Tori Nemesio.

• Ensemble Acting: “Finis” performed by Kiana Appley, Aaron Hartman, Nash Lininger and Jordan Nuebrand.

• Ensemble Acting: “Nothing In Common” performed by Emmy Knuth and Autumn Stowe.

• Choral Reading: “The American Family” performed by Ean Beavers, Autumn Bundy, Daytona Foley, Chance Foster, Kayla Johnson, Taylor Pierce, Jennifer Ritz, Sarah Ritz, Cameron Schroeder, Alyson Ten Napel, Kailee Tucker, McKenna Van Eldik, Cheridan Wenzel and Rose Witt.

• Readers Theatre: “Secrets” performed by Max Anderson, Jack Anderson, Kiana Appley, Autumn Bundy, Chance Foster, Aaron Hartman, Kayla Johnson, Emmy Knuth, Nash Lininger, Laken Mullinix, Jordan Neubrand, Autumn Stowe, Megan Swancutt, Kailee Tucker, and Rose Witt.

Division “II” Ratings

Receiving Division “II” Excellent Ratings were the following groups:

• Junior Varsity Readers Theatre: “How To Kill A Mockingbird” performed by Jader Briggs, Sophie Knuth, Natalie Lewison-Brooks, Emma Martinac, Madelynn Munsen, Hannah Schwartz, Kyle Welch.

• Group Improv: With performers Ean Beavers and Cheridan Wenzel.

• Ensemble Acting: “If It Don’t Hurt, It Ain’t Love” performed by Max Anderson, Jack Anderson, Laken Mullinix and Megan Swancutt.

Congratulations to the Large Group Speech Team for their excellent beginning to their Large Group Speech season, said A-W Coach Susan Anderson.