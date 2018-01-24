Plymouth County Republican Caucus sites for February 5

Posted January 24, 2018 at 6:00 am

Plymouth County Republicans caucus is February 5 at 7 p.m.

Caucus sites

Precinct 1 – Portland Township, City of Akron

Precinct 6 – Westfield and Sioux Townships

Parish Hall, Akron

Precinct 3 – Elgin and America Townships

Precinct 5 – Preston, Grant. Johnson, and Washington

Townships

Precinct 11, 12, 13 – City of Le Mars

Willow Creek Golf Course

Precinct 2 – Meadow, Remsen (excluding town of Remsen),

Henry and Garfield Townships

Precinct 10 – Union , Elkhorn Townships, City of Kingsley

Kingsley Community Center

Precinct 5 – Fredonia and Marion Townships,

City of Remsen

R-U Middle School Auditorium

Precinct 7 – Liberty, Plymouth, Stanton Townships,

City of Merrill

Precinct 8 – Hancock and Perry Townships

Precinct 9 – Hungerford, Lincoln Townships, City of Hinton

Merrill City Offices – Kissinger School

