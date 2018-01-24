Plymouth County Republican Caucus sites for February 5

Plymouth County Republicans caucus is February 5 at 7 p.m.
Caucus sites
Precinct 1 – Portland Township, City of Akron
Precinct 6 – Westfield and Sioux Townships
Parish Hall, Akron
Precinct 3 – Elgin and America Townships
Precinct 5 – Preston, Grant. Johnson, and Washington
Townships
Precinct 11, 12, 13 – City of Le Mars
Willow Creek Golf Course
Precinct 2 – Meadow, Remsen (excluding town of Remsen),
Henry and Garfield Townships
Precinct 10 – Union , Elkhorn Townships, City of Kingsley
Kingsley Community Center
Precinct 5 – Fredonia and Marion Townships,
City of Remsen
R-U Middle School Auditorium
Precinct 7 – Liberty, Plymouth, Stanton Townships,
City of Merrill
Precinct 8 – Hancock and Perry Townships
Precinct 9 – Hungerford, Lincoln Townships, City of Hinton
Merrill City Offices – Kissinger School
You must be logged in to post a comment.