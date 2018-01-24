Plymouth County Republican Caucus sites for February 5

Posted January 24, 2018 at 6:00 am

Plymouth County Republicans caucus is February 5 at 7 p.m. Caucus sites Precinct 1 – Portland Township, City of Akron Precinct 6 – Westfield and Sioux Townships Parish Hall, Akron Precinct 3 – Elgin and America Townships Precinct 5 – Preston, Grant. Johnson, and Washington Townships Precinct 11, 12, 13 – City of Le Mars Willow Creek Golf Course Precinct 2 – Meadow, Remsen (excluding town of Remsen), Henry and Garfield Townships Precinct 10 – Union , Elkhorn Townships, City of Kingsley Kingsley Community Center Precinct 5 – Fredonia and Marion Townships, City of Remsen R-U Middle School Auditorium Precinct 7 – Liberty, Plymouth, Stanton Townships, City of Merrill Precinct 8 – Hancock and Perry Townships Precinct 9 – Hungerford, Lincoln Townships, City of Hinton Merrill City Offices – Kissinger School

