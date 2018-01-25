MS Girls Basketball Split Games With WL

By: Damien Ericson

On Monday, January 15, the middle school girls basketball teams made the long trip up to West Lyon to play the Wildcats,.

The 7th grade team lost 41-12. The leading scorer for the Lady Westerners was Alyssa Nemesio with a total of 8 points. Katelyn Johnson and Alexa Swoyer each added 2 points in the game.

The 8th grade team won 38-28. The leading scorers for the Lady Westerners were Chloee Colt with 12 points, Sabrina Gutierrez and Natalie Nielsen both scored 10 points, Marinda Moore made 4 points, and Taryn Wilken added 2 points.