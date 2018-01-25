8th Grade Team Holds WS Scoreless in First Half

By: Damien Ericson

On Tuesday, January 16, the middle school Lady Westerner basketball team hosted the Falcons of West Sioux.

The 7th grade team lost a close game by a final score of 23-14. Scoring for the Westerners were Alexa Swoyer with 9 points; Natalie Olson with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots; Katie Johnson with one point, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals and Alyssa Nemesio with 4 rebounds.

The 8th grade team destroyed West Sioux 56-5, holding the Falcons scoreless in the first half. Natalie Nielsen led the offense with 13 points,6 rebounds, and 3 steals; Sabrina Gutierrez scored 13 points and had 5 rebounds; Chloee Colt scored 10 points and had 3 steals; Neveah Beyer, Kailey Jackson, and Taryn Wilken each contributed 4 points; and Aubie Hartman, Megan Meinen, Marinda Moore, and Sydnie Parks each added 2 points.