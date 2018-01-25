MS Wrestlers Compete at West Sioux Tournament

By: Cody Hillrichs

A-W’s middle school wrestlers traveled to West Sioux on January 16 to compete against Hinton, West Lyon, and West Sioux. Overall, the Westerners won 19 matches and lost 16 matches.

Alex Bernard won his first match by pin fall and lost his last match by decision of 8-6.

Ashton Eden won two matches by pin and lost by 7-3 decision.

Jacob Hankins won one match by pin and lost one by pin.

Lakin Heeren lost his first match to a close decision of 2-1 and pinned his second opponent.

Elijah Hoffer pinned both of his opponents.

Lane Kenny won his first match in overtime with a final score of 11-9 and lost his last match by a 7-0 decision.

Lukas Langley lost both of his matches, one by pin fall and the other by a close decision of 6-4.

Haden McMahon won his first match 5-4 and lost his other match 6-0.

Cael Moffatt won all three of his matches by pin.

Sam Phillips won his first match by pin and lost his last match by pin.

Tanner Staffon lost his first match by a decision of 2-0 and lost his second match by pin.

Bryce Stowe lost his first match by an 8-4 decision and won his second by a decision of 10-6.

Michael Varns lost all three of his matches, one by a pin and the other two by points.

Landyn Vossberg lost a close match by 13-12 decision, won his second match by pinfall, and lost his last match 12-2.

Cade Walkingstick won two matches by pinfall and lost one match by pin.