JV Girls Lose To Hinton

By: Ian Ortiz

The JV Lady Westerners fell to Hinton on Friday, January 12, by a score of 25-21. Scoring for the Westerners were Elise Knapp with 8 points, Jayla Berg with 3 points, Tori Nemesio, McKenna Henrich, Sophie Knuth, and Melissa Meinen each scored 2 points, and Hailey Wilken added a free throw. Leading the defense, McKenna Van Eldik contributed 9 rebounds and a blocked shot. Elise Knapp also grabbed 6 rebounds and a steal, and Hailey Wilken had 5 rebounds and a steal.