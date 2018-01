By: Brooklyn Gravenish

Three days after losing a close game to Hinton, the JV Lady Westerners beat Hinton by a score of 40-11. Execution on offense and on defense were the differences in the game as A-W out rebounded Hinton by a dozen, led by Elise Knapp’s six rebounds. Eight Lady Westerners tallied points for the night, led by Jayla Berg’s 12 points and Hailey Wilken’s 9 points.