JV Girls Lose Close Game To EP-J

By: Ian Ortiz

The JV Lady Westerners lost in a hard fought game against Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday, January 18, by a final score of 28-25. Scoring for the Westerners were Elise Knapp with 13 points, McKenna Moats with 4 points, McKenna Van Eldik with 3 points, Jayla Berg and McKenna Henrich with 2 points each, and Tori Nemesio had a free throw. Leading the defense was Elise Knapp with 10 rebounds completing a double-double, and Jayla Berg grabbed 5 rebounds.