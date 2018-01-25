Henrich named tournament outstanding wrestler

Wolthuizen places fourth

This Herb Irgens Invite in Ida Grove is a prestigious tournament in its 48th year. Twenty-five teams from all over the state participated Jan. 19 and 20 in the state’s biggest non-postseason tournament. Two loses eliminated a wrestler.

Akron-Westfield wrestler John Henrich (160 lbs.) was named Tournament Outstanding Wrestler at the Herb Irgens Invite.

Henrich won his Friday match against Dawson Carey of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimball by technical fall, 15-0. Saturday matches he won all three by fall: Jesse Jara, Sioux Center, Jax Flynn, Solon, and Parker Klocke, Carroll. This brings his record to 31-0 for the season.

A-W’s Christian Wolthuizen (182 lbs) placed fourth at the event. He had a bye the first round and then defeated Treighton Schubert of Cherokee, Washington by major decision, 20-7. Then he lost to Dustin Andreasen of Audubon by fall putting him in the consolation round where he defeated Cade Steelman of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven Ayshire by fall, defeated Treighton Schubert again by fall, defeated Bryce Schares of Don Bosco by fall before falling to Jim Moss of Woodbury Central by 10-4 decision to finish in fourth place.

Other A-W wrestlers

Hunter Walkingstick (120) first round bye; defeated Damein Garcia of Ridge View by fall; lost to Zeb Gnida of Solon by fall and lost to Casey Beaver of Woodbury Central.

Damien Ericson (138) lost to William Kooi of West Lyon, 17-1; Defeated Dylan Wood of Ridge View by fall; lost to Andy Brokaw of Solon by fall.

AJ Nemesio (145) first round bye; defeated Bret Hoyman of Emmetsburg; lost to Nate Cornwall of Spirit Lake Park; lost to Dane Jurgensen of Cherokee Washington.

Cole Moffatt (152) lost to Cael Rahnavardi of Don Boscoe by fall; lost to Shawn Wilkerson of Odebolt Arthur-Battle Creek Ida Grove.

Logan Smith (220) had a bye first round; lost to Xavier Nichols of Southeast Valley; lost to Dylan Rottinghaus of Don Bosco.