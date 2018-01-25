A-W girls defeat MMCRU

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team defeated Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union Jan. 19 on the road, 45-41.

Leading scorers for A-W were Danika Smith, Brooke Koele, and Jaden Harris who each had nine points. Smith had one field goal, two three-pointers, one free throw; three rebounds, one assist, three steals. Koele had three field goals, three free throws; eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, six blocks. Harris had one field goal, two three-pointers, one free throw; four rebounds, two assists, five steals

Brynn Van Eldik, six points – three field goals; seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block

McKenna Henrich, six points – two field goals, two free throws; one rebound, one assist, two steals

Lily Kenny, five points – one field goal, one three-pointer; two rebounds, one assist, three steals

Elise Knapp, one point – one free throw; three rebounds, one assist, three steals

AW 16 – 5 – 7 – 17 = 45

MMCRU 10 – 12 – 13 – 6 = 41