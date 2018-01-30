Norman Heeren, 89, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018, at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Funeral services will 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. The family will be present after 6:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Memorials can be made in Norman’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron.

Norman W. Heeren was born February 14, 1928, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Alma (Jaster) Heeren. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Grant Township, rural Le Mars, Iowa. He attended country school in Grant Township and later high school in Le Mars where he graduated from Central High School.

Following his schooling, he helped his brother, Alvin, on the family farm north of Brunsville, Iowa. Later, he took a part time job as a mechanic at Gasman Motors in Akron while he continued to farm. After moving to Akron and retiring from farming, he started working full time for Gasman Motors. During this time, he met his future wife, Lois Andresen.

He was united in marriage to Lois on June 26, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Norman and Lois made their home in Akron. Norman continued with Gasman Motors until 1971, when he and Gene Waag purchased the Akron Auto Clinic. He owned and operated the shop until his retirement in 2012. In March of 2016, he became a resident of the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden.

Norman was longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron where he had served on church council and ushered for many years. Norman loved woodworking and crafting many pieces and furniture and gifts. He built the home that he and Lois have lived in for many years. He also enjoyed tending to his flower and vegetable gardens every spring and summer. He tried growing many different vegetables and plants in his greenhouse every year. He also helped many people get their lawns and gardens going every spring. When the winter months came along, he would be out clearing the snow off driveways and sidewalks. But most of all, he loved the times spent with family.

Survivors include his wife over of 57 years, Lois of Akron; a son: Gerald Heeren of Akron, IA; two daughters: Janelle (Terry) Martin of Sheldon, IA, and Chellie (Chris) Brown of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren: Rachel Heeren and her daughter, Aria, Shelby Heeren, Riley Heeren, Lindsey Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Kellie Martin, and Ivan Brown; a sister: Ida Schuette of Brandon, SD; a sister in law: Gladys Heeren of Le Mars, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Alma Heeren; two children in infancy, Janice and Jason; a brother: Alvin Heeren; a sister infancy, Mabel; and a brother in law: Dale Schuette.