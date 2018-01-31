There is beauty in the frost

Even with the large amount of snow received, the frosty mornings which followed had some beauty in them such as this scene in Union County, SD.

However the fog, which came along with the frost, caused some delays. The area was under a dense fog advisory Jan. 24-25 and Akron-Westfield had a two hour late start Jan. 24 due to the fog.

Prior to the foggy days, Akron received nearly 12 inches of snow Jan. 22 in the first major snowstorm of 2018.

According to National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, S.D., Meteorologist Alex Ferguson, Akron received 11.7 inches of the white stuff between Jan. 22 and 23.

Schools, including Akron-Westfield, were closed Jan. 22 and 23 and on Jan. 23 parts of Highway 3 east of Akron were closed much of the day due to the snow.

As of Monday, Jan. 29, Akron had received a total of 12.8 inches of snow for the month.

Ferguson said to keep an eye on the weather this coming weekend as the area may get more snow on Saturday.

That’s the day after Punxsutawney Phil hopefully does not see his shadow!