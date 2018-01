America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Iowa announced TreePans.com, owned by Bill and Sue Brown of Akron, has been chosen for a Small Business of the Month Award.

An award presentation will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2 at Western Iowa Tech Community College’s Main Entrance (Parking Lot 1, Entrance 1) in Sioux City.

TreePans.com opened for business in November 2015.