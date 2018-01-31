Head Start seeks preschool children

Mid-Sioux Opportunity Inc.’s Head Start is presently recruiting children for the 2018-2019 school year.

Head Start is a free preschool program for three- and four-year-old children.

Head Start centers are located in Akron, Cherokee, Le Mars, Orange City, Rock Valley, Rock Rapids, Sioux Center and there is a Child Development Center (CDC) in Hawarden. Home-based opportunities are available for children in Ida County, too.

Head Start helps provide children with educational activities that help them grow mentally, socially, emotionally, and physically. The children spend time in a stimulating setting where they form good habits and enjoy playing and working on tasks with other classmates.

Your child will leave Head Start more prepared for Kindergarten, excited about learning, and ready to succeed.

Head Start operates four days a week and provides a nutritious breakfast and lunch at the center.

HEAD START IS FREE!!

Applications are being taken now. To apply, please contact your local Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Outreach or call 1-800-859-2025.