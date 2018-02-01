Question of the Week

By: Brady Bergman

Students and staff were asked, “If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why?”

Mr. Darwin Kluender said, “Asgard…Who wouldn’t want to walk on a rainbow bridge?”

Math teacher, Mr. Mike Baker, answered, “Wyoming. I love the Rockies!”

Autumn Bundy, a sophomore, said “I would go to Australia to see the exotic animals that are not here in the U.S.”

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau, a teacher, said “China, South Korea, and Thailand…because these are where my children are from.”

Business teacher, Mr. Andrew Thonstad, answered “Norway, because I want to see where my Viking ancestors came from and I still have relatives there.”

Scott Toben, a junior, said, “Alaska, so I can shoot some big game.”

Special Education teacher, Mrs. Laura Armstrong, said, “I would travel to Ireland as that is part of my heritage and I am interested to know where my ancestry began.”

Aaron Hartman, a junior, said “Australia, it has always been one of my dreams to go here and I would love to see the sunsets as well as all the cattle they have there.”

Brandon Tentinger, a junior, answered “Canada, so I can go hunting and fishing.”

Mrs. Julie Bundy, a teacher, said “Jamaica, because it’s warm!”

Nevaeh Gee, a freshman, said, “Paris, because it is very pretty there and I have always wanted to see the Eiffel Tower.”

Mr. Mike Allner, a teacher, said “Alaska would be my choice. Awesome scenery and wildlife. I would have to go alone because my wife isn’t tough enough.”

Sophomore Jackson Newton and senior Rose Witt, both said Brady Bergman’s house because apparently “That is where all the cool kids hang.”