MS Girls Basketball Teams Beat Gehlen Catholic in Both Games

By: Brady Bergman

On Thursday, January 18, the 7th and 8th grade middle school girls basketball teams hosted the Jays of Gehlen Catholic.

The 8th grade team won 38-21. The leading scorer was Jadin Hartman with 10 points. Megan Meinen and Nevaeh Beyer each scored 8 points. Chloee Colt added 6 points, Aubie Hartman made 4 points, and Hailey Jackson had 2 points.

The 7th grade team won a very close game 30-27. Leading the team was Alyssa Nemesio with 14 points, Katelyn Johnson made 6 points, Natalie Olson added 4 points, Lauryn Saathoff made 3 points, Mikenna Fairbanks had 2 points, and Alexa Swoyer with 1 point.