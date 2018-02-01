JV Girls Basketball Team With Big Win Over Remsen St. Mary’s

By: Ian Ortiz

The JV Lady Westerners played Remsen St. Mary’s on Thursday night, January 25, at home and dominated the game winning 38-14.

Scoring for the Westerners were Jayla Berg with 11 points, Elise Knapp with 8 points, McKenna Henrich, Melissa Meinen, and McKenna Moats with 4 points each. Sophie Knuth, Brooklyn Gravenish, and Hailey Wilken made 2 points each, and McKenna Van Eldik added a free throw.

On defense, Sophie Knuth had an amazing 29 rebounds, Jayla Berg had 9 rebounds and a steal, and McKenna Moats had 4 rebounds and 5 steals.