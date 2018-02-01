A-W girls conquer RSM

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball time made quick work of the visiting Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks Jan. 25 at home, 60-32. This was a make-up game from Jan. 23 which was cancelled due to weather.

Leading scorer for the Westerners was Brooke Koele who had 28 points coming from 11 field goals and six free throws. She also contributed eight rebounds, two assists, and six blocks.

Danika Smith had nine points – three field goals, one three-pointer; two rebounds, one assist

Jaden Harris had nine points – three field goals, three free throws; three rebounds, one assist

Brynn Van Eldik had seven points – three field goals, one free throw; 16 rebounds, one assist, three steals

Kammi Bishop had two points – one field goal; two rebounds

Jayla Berg had two points – one field goal; one rebound

Elise Knapp had two points – two free throws; two rebounds, one assist, one steal

McKenna Henrich had one point – one free throw; five rebounds, one assist, one steal

Courtney Waterbury had four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block

McKenna Van Eldik had two rebounds.

AW 20 -19 – 10 -11 = 60

RSM 12 – 2 – 7 – 11 = 32