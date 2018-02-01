Boys fall to RSM

After a strong start and leading at the half, 44-33, the Akron-Westfield boys basketball team had a rough second half scoring only 11 points to fall to Remsen St. Mary’s Jan. 25, 68-55. This was a make-up game from Jan. 23 which was cancelled due to weather.

“The boys came out focused and ready to battle. The first half was as good of basketball as we’ve played all season. The boys did a super job of running our defensive scheme and caused St. Mary’s problems. We ran the floor, shot with confidence and took care of the basketball. After turning the ball over 20 plus times in each of the last two games, I challenged them to get that number back down to 10 or 11. We finished with 11 but unfortunately seven of those came in the third quarter when RSM regained the lead. We got into foul trouble and maybe got a little gassed. When Aaron picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter it really hurt us,” said Head Coach Jon Harris.

Leading scorers for the Westerners were Conner Anderson and Nick Jacobs each with 20 points. Anderson had one field goal, six three-pointers and contributed four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Jacobs had three field goals, three three-pointers, five throws and contributed five rebounds, one assist, one steal.

Aaron Hartman had six points – three field goals, six rebounds, one assist, one steal

Leighton Blake had five points – one field goal, one three-pointer; five rebounds, one assist

Chris Steffen had four points – one field goal, two free throws; two rebounds

Quinn Bundy had two rebounds, five assists

Colton Dennison had one rebound.

AW 19 – 25 – 8 – 3 = 55

RSM 9 – 24 – 21 -14 = 68