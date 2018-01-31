Beresford man recognized in Corn Yield Contest

Daryl Akland of Beresford, S.D., recently won state first place in the A Non-Irrigated division of the 2017 National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Corn Yield Contest. Akland won with Pioneer(r) P1197AM(tm) brand corn, which yielded 267.88 bushels per acre.

Akland earned one of the 191 state titles won by growers planting Pioneer(r) brand products. DuPont Pioneer growers took home nearly 50 percent of the state awards. Pioneer(r) brand products continue to shine throughout the nation.

“Our 2017 NCGA winners demonstrate the value of our continued investment in germplasm and trait packages. When coupled with the best management practices of today’s American farmer, amazing things happen,” said Ryan Myers, U.S. Corn Category Lead, DuPont Pioneer.

The NCGA Corn Yield Contest is an annual U.S. competition among corn growers with the goal of capitalizing on the high genetic yield potential of today’s corn hybrids. It also encourages the development of sustainable, new and innovative management practices that result in higher yield potential. Growers compete in six corn production classes: two for non-irrigated, two for no-till/strip till non-irrigated, one for no-till/strip till irrigated and one for irrigated acres.

For a complete list of national winners, state winners, yield totals and products, visit pioneer.com/ncga. To learn more about the National Corn Growers Association, visit ncga.com.